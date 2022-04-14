 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US judge cuts verdict in Tesla race bias case to $15 million from $137 million

Reuters
Apr 14, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled after jurors last October had found Tesla liable to Owen Diaz, who worked as an elevator operator at its factory in Fremont, California.

A federal judge on Wednesday said a $137 million jury award, one of the largest of its kind, to a Black former factory worker who sued Tesla Inc for racial discrimination was excessive and should be reduced to $15 million.

Jurors determined that Diaz had been subjected to a hostile work environment based on his race.

