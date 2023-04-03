US journalist held in Russia appeals detention: Court

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter and former AFP journalist in Moscow, was remanded in custody until May 29. (Image source: https://www.wsj.com)

The defence of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last week on spying claims that he denies, has appealed his detention, a Moscow court said Monday.

"The date of the hearing on his detention appeal will be announced this week," a spokeswoman for Moscow's Lefortovo court said.

Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter and former AFP journalist in Moscow, was remanded in custody until May 29.

Under the contract, the firm will install over 500 chargers, for all types of electric vehicles including two and four-wheelers, at HPCL's outlets spread across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the company said in a statement.

Of the total 500 chargers, over 400 chargers will be of 3.3 kw capacity each while a few more than a hundred chargers will be of 7.7 kw capacity each, it stated.

"With HPCL undertaking a major and country-wide exercise in terms of setting up EV charging stations at their petrol pumps, we have won this tender and become a part of their EV infrastructure building up journey," said Aman Rehman, head of government relations at Statiq.

Statiq last year had installed nearly 200 chargers some 130 chargers of 3.3 kw and 75 chargers of 7.7 kw capacity at HPCL's outlets in cities such as Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun and Varanasi.