US jobless claims at 192,000 last week Vs 212,000 in the previous week

Associated Press
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of week-to-week volatility, fell by 750 to 196,500, remaining below the 200,000 threshold for the eighth straight week.

Applications for unemployment benefits are seen as a barometer for layoffs in the U.S. (Image source: Reuters)

Fewer Americans applied for jobless claims last week as the labour market continues to thrive despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and tamp down inflation.

Applications for jobless claims in the US for the week ending March 11 fell by 20,000 to 192,000 from 212,000 the previous week, the Labour Department said Thursday.

Applications for unemployment benefits are seen as a barometer for layoffs in the U.S.