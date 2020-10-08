172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-job-growth-how-barack-obama-is-backing-joe-biden-ahead-of-presidential-election-5937431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US job growth: How Barack Obama is backing Joe Biden ahead of presidential election

Following the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic which has left millions without jobs in the United States, former president Barack Obama said Joe Biden will “create millions of jobs” and “build our country back better”.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Former United States president Barack Obama has upped his support for his former colleague Joe Biden, ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Obama, who left the Oval Office in January 2017 after completing two terms, said Biden has a plan to “create millions of jobs” and “build our country back better”.

He also highlighted that under his administration, Biden, who was then the vice president, managed the Recovery Act which “jumpstarted the longest stretch of job growth” in US history.

Close

The unemployment rate in the US was about 3.5 percent in February before the novel coronavirus pandemic. That jumped to around 15 percent in April as employers laid-off over 20 million people. While employers have since taken back a portion of those who lost jobs, millions of Americans remain unemployed or underemployed.

related news

".@JoeBiden has a plan to build our country back better and create millions of jobs—jobs that can help working families get ahead. Joe helped manage the Recovery Act, which jumpstarted the longest stretch of job growth in our history. And he’ll do it again," Obama said in a tweet on October 7.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here

The tweet also carried an infographic claiming creation of 12 million jobs against one million during his predecessor George W Bush’s tenure. It further pointed out that the growth was minus four million during the current administration.

Obama has actively supported Biden’s presidential bid and even spoke during the Democratic National Convention in August. Over the last few weeks, Obama has been systematically posting on social media in support of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The issue of job losses in the US was also a point of discussion in the vice presidential debate on October 7. Harris blasted Vice President Mike Pence over President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic and the resultant economic impact.

Also read | Vice presidential debate takeaways: COVID-19 pandemic looms over a more civil fight
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 11:52 am

tags #Barack Obama #Joe Biden #Politics #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.