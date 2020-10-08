US job growth: How Barack Obama is backing Joe Biden ahead of presidential election

Former United States president Barack Obama has upped his support for his former colleague Joe Biden, ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Obama, who left the Oval Office in January 2017 after completing two terms, said Biden has a plan to “create millions of jobs” and “build our country back better”.

He also highlighted that under his administration, Biden, who was then the vice president, managed the Recovery Act which “jumpstarted the longest stretch of job growth” in US history.

The unemployment rate in the US was about 3.5 percent in February before the novel coronavirus pandemic. That jumped to around 15 percent in April as employers laid-off over 20 million people. While employers have since taken back a portion of those who lost jobs, millions of Americans remain unemployed or underemployed.

".@JoeBiden has a plan to build our country back better and create millions of jobs—jobs that can help working families get ahead. Joe helped manage the Recovery Act, which jumpstarted the longest stretch of job growth in our history. And he’ll do it again," Obama said in a tweet on October 7.

The tweet also carried an infographic claiming creation of 12 million jobs against one million during his predecessor George W Bush’s tenure. It further pointed out that the growth was minus four million during the current administration.

Obama has actively supported Biden’s presidential bid and even spoke during the Democratic National Convention in August. Over the last few weeks, Obama has been systematically posting on social media in support of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The issue of job losses in the US was also a point of discussion in the vice presidential debate on October 7. Harris blasted Vice President Mike Pence over President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic and the resultant economic impact.