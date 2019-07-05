App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

US job creation soars 224,000 in June; unemployment rises to 3.7%

Wage growth in June short of expectations, as average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent to $27.90 an hour, slower than the 0.3 percent economists had been expecting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Job creation roared back to life in the US economy in June, wiping away fears of a slowdown as employers rushed to hire in transportation, construction and other areas, the government reported on July 5.

The US jobs engine added 224,000 net new positions last month, smashing forecasts, the Labor Department said in the closely-watched report, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 percent as more workers stepped off the sidelines to enter the labor force.

After an unexpectedly weak May, the vigorous June rebound should quiet talk of a steep drop-off in economic activity and delight President Donald Trump as he prepares to seek reelection next year.

Close

But it could disappoint stock markets, which had been banking on an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve following a batch of soft economic data. That rate cut, expected later this month, could now be in doubt.

related news

Still, even with the latest numbers, job creation slowed to a monthly average of 172,000 in the first half of the year, down from the 223,000 a month in all of 2018.

Wage growth in June short of expectations, as average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent to $27.90 an hour, slower than the 0.3 percent economists had been expecting.

Worker pay was up 3.1 percent over the same month last year, and has been at or above three percent for 11 straight months, steadily outpacing inflation and delivering more purchasing power to workers.

Meanwhile, more people came off the sidelines of the labor market making the labor force participation rate -- the share of people available for work compared to the general population -- rise a tenth of a point to 62.9 percent, helping reverse some of the sharp recent declines.

That helped drive the jobless rate back up to 3.7 percent, still very low by historical standards.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:24 pm

tags #US #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.