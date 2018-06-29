App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

US-Japan alliance 'cornerstone' of regional stability: Jim Mattis

"The US-Japan alliance is a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific stability and our commitment to this alliance remains iron-clad," Mattis said after talks with his Japanese counterpart on the third leg of a regional trip.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US-Japan alliance is vital to peace in Asia and Washington remains committed to the partnership as it pursues diplomacy with North Korea, US Defence Secretary James Mattis said in Tokyo.

#Japan #Jim Mattis #US #World News

