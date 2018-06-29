US-Japan alliance 'cornerstone' of regional stability: Jim Mattis

"The US-Japan alliance is a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific stability and our commitment to this alliance remains iron-clad," Mattis said after talks with his Japanese counterpart on the third leg of a regional trip.
The US-Japan alliance is vital to peace in Asia and Washington remains committed to the partnership as it pursues diplomacy with North Korea, US Defence Secretary James Mattis said in Tokyo."The US-Japan alliance is a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific stability and our commitment to this alliance remains iron-clad," Mattis said after talks with his Japanese counterpart on the third leg of a regional trip.
