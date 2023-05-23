US issues fresh North Korea sanctions targeting cyber

USA_Flag

The United States on Tuesday issued new North Korea-related sanctions against four organizations and one individual involved in hiding funds and malicious cyber activites, the Treasury Department said.

One individual, Kim Sang Man, and the North Korea-based Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company were designated jointly by the United States and South Korea in relation to their IT worker activities, Treasury said.

The other three groups — 110th Research Center, Pyongyang University of Automation and the Technical Reconnaissance Bureau — had been previously sanctioned by South Korea for engaging in cyber operations and illicit revenue generation that support the North Korea's weapons of mass destruction programs, Treasury said.

"Todays action continues to highlight (North Korea's extensive illicit cyber and IT worker operations, which finance the regimes unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement.