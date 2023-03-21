 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US is ready to protect smaller banks if necessary, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says

New York Times
Mar 21, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence in the nation’s banks Tuesday but said she is prepared to take additional action to safeguard smaller financial institutions as the Biden administration and federal regulators work to contain fallout from fears over the stability of the banking system.

Yellen, seeking to calm nerves as the U.S. financial system faces its worst turmoil in more than a decade, said the steps the administration and federal regulators have taken so far have helped restore confidence. But policymakers are focused on making sure the broader banking system remains secure, she said.

“Our intervention was necessary to protect the broader U.S. banking system,” Yellen said in remarks before the American Bankers Association, the industry’s leading lobbying group. “And similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion.”

She added: “The situation is stabilizing. And the U.S. banking system remains sound.”