 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

US is providing Ukraine with USD 2.6 billion in military aid

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Much of the ammunition will be taken from military stockpiles so they can be in the war zone quickly, including US-provided HIMARS, air defense interceptors, and artillery rounds that Ukraine is using to defend itself, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The immediate assistance includes anti-armour systems, small arms, heavy equipment transport vehicles, and maintenance support, the Pentagon said in a statement. (US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in pic)

The US will send Ukraine about USD 500 million in ammunition and equipment and spend more than USD 2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons for that country in the future, the White House announced Tuesday, as Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces.

Much of the ammunition will be taken from military stockpiles so they can be in the war zone quickly, including US-provided HIMARS, air defense interceptors, and artillery rounds that Ukraine is using to defend itself, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. HIMARS are multiple rocket launchers.

The package, like many of the previous ones, is pushing forward more 155 mm artillery rounds as Ukraine burns through that stock fighting back against Russia's ground invasion.

The immediate assistance includes anti-armour systems, small arms, heavy equipment transport vehicles, and maintenance support, the Pentagon said in a statement.