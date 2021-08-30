MARKET NEWS

US is aware of reports of civilian casualties in drone strike in Kabul, says Pentagon

According to spokesman of the US Central Command Capt Bill Urban, “We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today,”.

PTI
August 30, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST
A US Marine assists at an Evacuation Control Check Point (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (Representative image: Reuters)

Pentagon acknowledged that the United States is well aware of the reports of civilian casualties in Kabul owing to the  drone strike carried out by them targeting an explosive carrying vehicle that was moving towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport,” he added.

Potential loss of innocent life in strike would be profoundly saddening  for US, Urban said.

“We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties. It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further,” he said.
PTI
