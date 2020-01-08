US-Iran tensions: Do not want to use our weapons, ready to embrace peace with those who seek it, says Donald Trump in address

Hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, US President Donald Trump on January 8 said that the US does not want to use its weapons and that it is ready to "embrace peace with all those who seek it".

"Our strength is the best deterrent," Trump said, adding that no Americans were harmed in Iran's strike.

"We suffered no casualties, only minimal damage were sustained at our military bases. No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of precaution taken and an early warning system. I salute the incredible courage of America's men and women in uniform," Trump said in a statement, adding that Iran "appears to be standing down".

"To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve," Trump said.

According to Iranian state TV, the attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qassem Soleimani, in a US drone strike on Friday, which was ordered by Trump.

Trump said that Soleimani had "fuelled bloody civil wars across the region" and had "viciously murdered thousands of US troops".

"In recent days, he was planning new attacks on American targets but we stopped him. He should have been terminated long ago. US will immediately impose more economic sanctions on Iran," Trump said.

Shortly after Iran's missile attacks, Trump had tweeted, "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

"Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilised world. As long as I am the President, Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon," Trump said during his address.

Earlier, after the strikes by Iran, the country's envoy to India had said that Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with the US after the killing of Soleimani.