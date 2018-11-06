App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Iran sanctions aimed at 'upsetting global balance': Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan's comments came after his Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that isolating Iran was "dangerous."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit out at new sanctions on Iran imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump, saying they were aimed at upsetting the global balance and against international law.

Washington on November 5 announced the sanctions on the Islamic Republic that aim to isolate the country's banking sector and slash its oil exports. Turkey was one of eight countries exempted from the demand to stop buying Iranian oil.

"We don't find the (Iran) sanctions appropriate," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

"Because to us, they are aimed at upsetting the global balance," he added. "They are against international law and diplomacy. We don't want to live in an imperial world." Erdogan's comments came after his Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that isolating Iran was "dangerous."

related news

"While we were asking (for) an exemption from the United States, we have also been very frank with them that cornering Iran is not wise. Isolating Iran is dangerous and punishing the Iranian people is not fair," he told a press conference during a trip to Japan.

"Turkey is against sanctions, we don't believe any results can be achieved through the sanctions," he added. "I think instead of sanctions, meaningful dialogue and engagement is much more useful."

Washington has imposed two sets of sanctions this year after pulling out of a nuclear pact agreed between world powers and Iran that President Donald Trump slammed as "defective".

The latest round went into effect on November 5.

Washington has granted eight countries, including Turkey and Japan, waivers to allow them to continue importing Iranian oil without facing diplomatic consequences.

Mainly Sunni Turkey has a complex relationship with Shiite Iran that has seen disputes notably on what Ankara has seen as moves for domination of Iraq by the majority Shia community.

But the two countries are also working closely on a host of issues, notably ending the conflict in Syria even though both Ankara and Tehran are in theory on opposite sides of the civil war. Iranian oil and gas exports are also crucial for resource-poor Turkey.

The new sanctions have sparked furious reactions from Iran, whose President Hassan Rouhani said the country would "proudly bypass your illegal, unjust sanctions".

On November 5, Washington vowed to be "relentless" in countering Iran, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying the US wanted Iran to make a "180-degree turn" and abandon its "current revolutionary course".
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.