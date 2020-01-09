US-Iran conflict | After Qassem Soleimani's death, tensions in the Gulf run high: What to expect?

In the aftermath of the killing, US Embassy in Iraq has come under attack once. But more prominently, on January 5, Iran announced it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. (Image: Reuters)

The killing — or the assassination, depending on who's speaking — of one of Iran's topmost security official, General Qassem Soleimani, has plunged the region into what observers have called "uncharted" waters.

This is because even as the region was on boil, and tensions between Iran and the United States were evident, killing Soleimani was a steep slide into escalation of the conflict.

While experts have suggested that a proxy war between Iran and the US in the region— and not in the least in Iraq and Syria— was always on, Soleimani's killing started ringing warning bells regarding a conventional war, because assassinating a top Iranian military official, and the head of the Quds Force no less, could be perceived as an act of war— one that will be met with repercussions.

But first, why was it a big deal?

Soleimani has been, for years, the go-to man for Iran when it came to matters of intelligence, security and military in the Middle East. He had risen through ranks to cultivate influence within the Iranian political, religious and military establishment.

Soleimani had also, over the years, supported and propped up influential groups — including the Shia Kataib Hezbollah, whose militias were killed in a US airstrike and which had in turn prompted protests at the US Embassy in Baghdad— and had been the source of several vital financial transactions related to military operations in the region.

Being the head of the Quds Force, the foreign wing of the paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also meant that Soleimani was responsible for the spread of the Shiite influence and building what the Iranians called the Shiite axis of power in the Middle East.

Overall, Soleimani was a 'shadow' commander who wielded a lot of power— both overt and covert — in the region.

What has been the reaction to Soleimani's killing?

Countries have been divided over the killing and the man, which is why a number of them have "expressed concerns" regarding the rising tensions.

However, apart from the global reactions, experts have said the important thing to observe now is the way Iran reacts. While top officials of the Iranian government have said there will, indeed, be some kind of a retaliation to the killing of Soleimani, it is unclear as to how they would choose to respond.

So, what is expected to happen now?

The way Iran reacts, experts have stated, will decide the future course of events in the Middle East.

According to CNN, the military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini said the country would be responding militarily.

Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan told the news channel that Tehran would be responding directly against US' "military sites", which, if it happens, would further escalate tensions in the volatile region.

However, it is widely expected that Iran would take its own time in retaliating to the killing. Experts have also stated that considering that Tehran cannot, at this time, afford an all-out war, the country will have to choose its reaction carefully.

Reports suggested that after the US strike, Iran had indicated that its own militias and organisations sympathetic to Iran should be activated across the Middle East to respond to the US, perhaps by targeting the American forces in Iraq.

Another factor, experts have observed, is the killing of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with Soleimani. Muhandis, according to reports, had fought against both the ISIS and the American forces in the region, and being the second-in-command of a coalition of militias fighting against the Islamic State, his killing would not go down well either.

This effectively means that the US interests in the Middle East will have to be on alert. The American administration on January 7 issued warning to ships across the Middle Eastern waterways of a "possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests".