US intelligence agency says new feature in redesigned Gmail could expose users' personal email data

As Google plans to roll out a major redesign of its widely popular email service - Gmail, cybersecurity officials in the US have claimed that the move could expose personal data of its users.

According to an intelligence note from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accessed by ABC News, Gmail’s ‘Confidential Email’ mode has vulnerabilities that could create phishing risks and expose private information.

Users receiving a ‘Confidential Email’ via Gmail would have to click on a link to access the confidential message. As per DHS, this would allow hackers to window into user’s emails.

DHS spokeswoman Lesley Fulop said in the report, “We have reached out to Google to inform them of intelligence relevant to their services and to partner to improve our mutual interests in cybersecurity.”

Such links could be used by hackers to lure people into opening ‘trustworthy’ emails and giving their personal data. ‘Malicious cyber actors’ could get an opportunity to conduct phishing by copying the content of an email message.

The feature named ‘Confidential Email’ allows Gmail users to access contents of a mail through a link which later gives the choice of preventing the forwarding, copying, printing or downloading the contents of the email.

The sender of the email has the choice of choosing an expiry date of the mail to ensure limited validity or revoke access from the receiver after a certain amount of time. This feature can also be activated after the mail is sent to the user.

In addition to that, the user can also ask the recipient to enter two-step authentication. Users could use the ‘Confidential Email’ feature by activating it in the Settings.