US inflation might reach 9%, warns Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian

File image of Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz.

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, has warned that inflation in the United States could worsen, stating that “it may well get to 9 percent”. He was on CBS News' Face the Nation segment on June 12.

“There was hope initially that it (inflation) is transitory — temporary and quickly reversible. There was hope that it had peaked. I never shared those hopes. I think you've got to be very modest about what we know about this inflation process,” E-Erian said in response to hopes the inflation scenario may cool; adding: “I fear, that it is still going to get worse. We may well get to 9 percent at this rate.”

When further questioned about his prediction for the “darkest and most optimistic outcomes”, E-Erian said the darkest scenario would be “if inflation continues and we end up in recession” and it would be the most vulnerable who get hit hard.

“We are now in a period of stagflation — lower growth and higher inflation. The darkest period is that inflation persists, heads to 9 percent, people start worrying that it will go to 10 percent and next thing you know, we end up in a recession. And that would be tragic, if that were to happen. Because again, it is the most vulnerable segments of the population that get hit hard,” he said.

“What's the best (scenario)? Is that the Fed regains control of the inflation narrative, and we have what's called a soft landing. Inflation comes down without us sacrificing growth too much. Unfortunately, the balance of risks is still in a negative way right now,” he added.

Status quo

Red-hot US inflation has reignited worries about even more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. US stock futures pointed to further losses at the reopen, with the S&P 500 indicating 1.54 percent lower, after Friday's 2.91 percent retreat.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen, ticked as high as 104.55 for the first time in almost a month. The dollar hit 135 yen for the first time in two decades, buoyed by a rise in Treasury yields that continued into Tokyo trading, with the 10-year reaching a more than one-month peak of 3.201 percent, putting it just two-tenths of a basis point from the highest since November 2018.

Meanwhile, the US consumer price index increased a bigger-than-expected 8.6 percent last month, the largest year-on-year increase since December 1981, Labor Department figures showed Friday.

That dashed hopes that inflation had peaked, and instead put markets on alert that the Fed may tighten policy for too long and cause a sharp economic slowdown. The next policy decision comes on Wednesday.

"The inflation data are game changers that force the Fed to switch to a higher gear, front-loading policy tightening," Jefferies strategist Aneta Markowska wrote in a research note, lifting a call for this week's decision to a 75 basis point hike.

"Inflation isn't peaking, it isn't even plateauing. It is still accelerating, and it will likely do so in June" as well, the note said. Markets currently price 80 percent odds of a half point increase, and 20 percent odds for 75 basis points.

Two-year Treasury yields, which are very sensitive to policy expectations, leapt as high as 3.159 percent in Tokyo on Monday, a first since December 2007.

Meanwhile, crude oil dropped more than $2 on worries about global growth. Brent crude futures fell $2.06, or 1.7 percent, to $119.95 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $118.54 a barrel, down $2.13, or 1.8 percent.