you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 28, 2018 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

US in summit preparations talks with North Korea at Korea truce village: State

"A US delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials at Panmunjom," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A US delegation was holding talks with North Korean officials at a border truce village amid preparations for a summit between the two countries' leaders, the State Department said.

"A US delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials at Panmunjom," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"We continue to prepare for a meeting between the President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

