App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US imposes visa restrictions on Ghana

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "has ordered consular officers in Ghana to implement visa restrictions on certain categories of visa applicants," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The United States said on January 31 it was imposing visa restrictions on Ghana, accusing the African country of not cooperating in accepting its citizens ordered removed from the United States.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "has ordered consular officers in Ghana to implement visa restrictions on certain categories of visa applicants," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

"Without an appropriate response from Ghana, the scope of these sanctions may be expanded to a wider population," the statement said.

"Ghana has failed to live up to its obligations under international law to accept the return of its nationals ordered removed from the United States," said DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.

"We hope the Ghanaian government will work with us to reconcile these deficiencies quickly," she said.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 09:04 am

tags #US #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.