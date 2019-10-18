App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on EU

The tariffs, which took effect at 0001 in Washington (0401 GMT), were imposed despite pleas from European officials for a last-minute reprieve and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warning of retaliation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States slapped tariffs on a record USD 7.5-billion worth of European goods Friday, with Airbus, French wine and Scottish whiskies among the high-profile targets.

The tariffs, which took effect at 0001 in Washington (0401 GMT), were imposed despite pleas from European officials for a last-minute reprieve and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warning of retaliation.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 10:12 am

tags #EU #Tariffs #US #World News

