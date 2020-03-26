US imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals, companies: Treasury

The sanctions were tied to shipping, trading and construction companies, as well as a chemical firm, according to the post.
The United States has imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian individuals and five companies in Iran under a counter-terrorism program, according to a post on the Treasury web site on Thursday.
First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:32 pm