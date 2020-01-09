App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

US House to vote to prevent Donald Trump from Iran war

Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward as their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing Wednesday involving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward as their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing Wednesday involving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 08:12 am

tags #Donald Trump #Iran #US House #World News

