you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US House Speaker rejects Trump deal to reopen government

Trump's plan is part of an attempt to win a deal with Congress that would reopen several partially shuttered federal agencies.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 19 said an upcoming proposal by President Donald Trump to provide temporary protections for some undocumented immigrants in return for building a wall on the southwestern border with Mexico was "unacceptable."

Trump's plan also does not "represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people's lives" and is unlikely to pass either the House or Senate, Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Trump's plan is part of an attempt to win a deal with Congress that would reopen several partially shuttered federal agencies.

 
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 01:32 pm

