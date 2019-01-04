App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US House passes bills that would end government shutdown, without wall funds

Under the bills, the departments of State, Commerce, Agriculture, Labor, Treasury and other agencies would be funded through September 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

The US House of Representatives, where Democrats now hold a majority, approved legislation on Thursday to end a partial government shutdown that began nearly two weeks ago at several federal agencies and fund the Department of Homeland Security through February 8.

Hours before the vote, the White House said advisers to President Donald Trump would recommend that he veto the measure if Congress passed it without any additional money for Trump's proposed wall along the US-Mexico border.

 
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 08:52 am

tags #Donald Trump #United States #World News

