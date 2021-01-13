MARKET NEWS

US House of Representatives opens Donald Trump's impeachment session

Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) -- marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.

AFP
January 13, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
Source: AP

The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead.

TAGS: #Donald Trump #US House of Representatives #World News
first published: Jan 13, 2021 08:03 pm

