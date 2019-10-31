App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

US House formalizes Trump impeachment process in landmark vote

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its presidential investigation on October 31 as US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process against Donald Trump.

"Today, the House takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures for open hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee so that the public can see the facts for themselves," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said shortly before the vote.

The chamber voted largely along party lines, 232 to 196, to formalise the process, which also provides for opportunities for Trump's counsel to cross-examine witnesses.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:17 pm

