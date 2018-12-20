App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

US hopes Kim-Trump summit could take place in early 2019: Mike Pompeo

"We are hopeful that in the new year, President Trump and Chairman Kim will get together not too long after the first of the year," Pompeo said in an interview with KNSS Radio.

US officials hope that a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un can be scheduled for early 2019, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"We are hopeful that in the new year, President Trump and Chairman Kim will get together not too long after the first of the year and make even further progress on taking this (nuclear) threat to the United States away from us," Pompeo said in an interview with KNSS Radio.
#Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #World News

