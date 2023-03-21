 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US home sales bounce in February, ending 12-month slide

Mar 21, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

As the US central bank raised interest rates steeply over the past year to curb surging inflation, the rate-sensitive housing market has been reeling.

"Conscious of changing mortgage rates, home buyers are taking advantage of any rate declines," added NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun in a statement. (Representative Image)

Sales of existing homes in the United States made their biggest monthly jump since 2020 in February, ending a year of declines according to industry data released on Tuesday.

But last month, existing home sales rose 14.5 percent from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million, said the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in a statement.

Compared with a year ago however, sales were still down by 22.6 percent, the NAR said.