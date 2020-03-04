App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

US hits Taliban with air strike: American military spokesman

The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The US hit Taliban fighters with an air strike for the first time in 11 days in response to an insurgent attack on Afghan forces in Southern Helmand province on March 4, an American military spokesman said.

"The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack," US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett tweeted.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 02:25 pm

