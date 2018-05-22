App
May 22, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

US hikes tariffs on Chinese steel exported via Vietnam

The Commerce Department said Monday that importers will be required to post deposits to pay possible duties of 39 to 256 per cent of the value of steel imported from Vietnam that is made with materials from China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US government has hiked import tariffs on some steel imports from Vietnam that they said originated in China and evaded anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel.

The department said the imports are "circumventing the anti-dumping and countervailing duty" charges imposed on Chinese-made steel beginning in 2015 to offset what Washington says are improper government subsidies.

US steel producers complained imports of Chinese-made steel through other countries soared after anti-dumping charges were imposed.

