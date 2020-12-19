MARKET NEWS

US hedge fund manager Ray Dalio confirms news of son Devon's death in car crash

Devon Dalio's Audi crashed into the Verizon store in Greenwich on December 17

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 09:22 AM IST
Ray Dalio (File Photo)

Ray Dalio, American billionaire hedge fund manager and Founder of Bridgewater Associates on December 19 shared news of his son's demise.

"It is with great pain that I am sharing with you that my 42 year old son was killed in a car crash yesterday. My family and I are mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being," he tweeted. (sic)

Dalio in another tweet, referred to the accident that caused his son Devon Dalio’s death and said: "We know that the terrible pain we are feeling has been and continues to be felt by so many others so our sympathies go out to them. May God be with you and may you cherish your blessings, especially at this time of year." (sic)

According to local paper Greenwich Time, Devon Dalio's Audi crashed into the Verizon store in the Riverside Commons shopping center on East Putnam Avenue in Greenwich on afternoon of December 17.

Ray Dalio's eldest son, he is survived by a wife and daughter, his parents and three brothers. Devon Dalio was the co-founder of private equity firm P-Squared Management Enterprises.

Fire Chief Joseph McHugh on December 18 said the car's gas tank ruptured after the crash causing the car to burst into flames. Investigators are still working on why the crash occurred. The stores employees were able to exit without injuries, police added.
