US health official Anthony Fauci says COVID-19 outbreak is 'serious situation'

The United States is still "knee-deep" in the first wave of the illnesses, having never gotten the case number as low as planned, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said during a live internet interview with National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins.
U.S. health official Anthony Fauci said that the current state of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States "is really not good" and a "serious situation that we have to address immediately."
"It's a serious situation that we have to address immediately," Fauci said.