you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 07:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

With 81,321 cases of infection, the country of 330 million people has surpassed virus hotspots China and Italy in reaching the grim milestone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States now has the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing a tally based on its own data gathering.

With 81,321 cases of infection, the country of 330 million people has surpassed virus hotspots China and Italy in reaching the grim milestone.

Italy's declared caseload stood Thursday at 80,539 and China's at 81,285, according to an AFP tally.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 07:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #lockdown #US #World News

