you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US has potential of becoming coronavirus epicentre, says WHO

Over the past 24 hours, 85 percent of new cases were from Europe and the United States, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters. Of those, 40 percent were from the United States.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was seeing a "very large acceleration" in coronavirus infections in the United States which had the potential of becoming the new epicentre.

Over the past 24 hours, 85 percent of new cases were from Europe and the United States, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters. Of those, 40 percent were from the United States.

Asked whether the United States could become the new epicentre, Harris said: "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential.

"...They (the United States) have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity," Harris added.

Overall, the global outbreak was accelerating very rapidly and she expected large increases in case numbers and deaths from the 334,981 cases and 14,510 deaths reported.

 

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #The United States #United States #World Health Organization #World News

