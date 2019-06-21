App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US has no plans to cap H-1B work visa program: State Department

While the "Buy American Hire American" executive order calls for a broad review of US worker visa programmes, including the H-1B programme, it was not targeted at a specific country, the spokesperson said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Trump administration has no plans to cap H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, the State Department said.

Reuters reported on June 19 that the United States had told India it was considering restricting the H-1B visa programs for countries with the data storage requirement. The H-1B programme issues US visas to skilled foreign workers.

"The Trump administration has no plans to place caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally. The Trump administration's Buy American Hire American Executive Order called for a broad review of US worker visa programmes, including the H-1B programme.  This review it is not targeted at a specific country and is completely separate from our ongoing discussions with India about the importance of ensuring the free flow of data across borders," a State Department Spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

On June 20, India said it was in talks with the United States on H-1B visas, but foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told a news conference: "We have not heard anything officially from the US government" on capping such permits for Indians.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit New Delhi next week for talks that will include areas of disagreement between the two countries over trade.

Two senior Indian officials told Reuters that they had been briefed last week on a US plan to cap the number of H-1B visas given annually to Indians at between 10 percent and 15 percent of the total number issued.

There is no country-specific limit on the 85,000 H-1B work visas the United States issues every year, and an estimated 70% of them go to Indians.

(The story has been updated with response given by US State of Department to Moneycontrol on the H1-B issue)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 08:06 am

tags #World News

