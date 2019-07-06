US hails talks with Taliban, denies troop withdrawal window

A US official says the latest round of talks with the Taliban, now in their second week, has been "very productive," while strenuously denying Washington sought a fixed deadline for the withdrawal of its estimated 14,000 troops from Afghanistan.

A member of the American negotiating team in Qatar's capital, Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office and talks are being held, told The Associated Press on July 5 that the US "definitely did not offer" an 18-month withdrawal as part of a peace deal.

Speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the talks, the US negotiator was responding to a timeframe Taliban officials told the AP months earlier.