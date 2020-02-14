App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US gives Huawei another 45 days to buy from American suppliers

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of extensions that it says are aimed at minimizing disruptions for customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
The Trump administration said Thursday it was issuing a 45-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing some business with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of extensions that it says are aimed at minimizing disruptions for customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

The decision comes as the administration has been debating further tightening restrictions on sales of U.S. goods to Huawei. Huawei did not immediately comment. The existing licence was set to expire on February 16.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 07:47 am

