you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban, says Wilbur Ross

The ban is part of a sweeping effort by President Donald Trump's administration to restrict Huawei, which officials claim has links to Chinese intelligence that makes it a security threat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has been given a 90-day reprieve on the ban from buying US technology, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on August 19.

"There's another 90 days for the US telecom companies, some of the rural companies are dependent on Huawei," Ross said on Fox Business Network.

"We are giving them more time to wean themselves off." The new deadline for implementing the ban is November 19, he said.

The ban is part of a sweeping effort by President Donald Trump's administration to restrict Huawei, which officials claim has links to Chinese intelligence that makes it a security threat.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 06:35 pm

