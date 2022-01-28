US GDP last year grew fastest since 1984

The initial momentum provided by government stimulus and the post-vaccine resurgence in many sectors is projected to fade further, and the Federal Reserve is planning to use its policy tools in the coming months to rein in inflation, which in December hit its highest level in 40 years.

“Fiscal and monetary policy committed to supporting the economy aggressively during the pandemic, and it worked,” said Julia Coronado, a former Federal Reserve economist and a professor of finance at the University of Texas at Austin. “Not only did we meet the goal of shortening the recession,” she said, “we exceeded all expectations” on the speed of re-employment.

As recently as last February, the Congressional Budget Office predicted that it might take until 2024 to reach the current unemployment rate of 3.9 percent, down from a peak of 14.7 percent in April 2020.

President Biden hailed the year’s economic growth and job gains as evidence that his policies were yielding substantial fruit. “The G.D.P. numbers for my first year show that we are finally building an American economy for the 21st century,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

But the economic recovery has been overshadowed recently by the highest rates in inflation since 1982. Consumer price increases — which reached 7 percent in the year through December — began to intensify in the spring when demand overstrained supply networks already discombobulated by the pandemic.

Import prices, for instance, were 10.4 percent higher in December than a year earlier, according to the Labor Department. Many businesses, large and small, are preparing for such supply chain issues to stretch beyond the summer — an unwelcome sign for workers whose wages have grown at the fastest pace in decades, while their purchasing power as consumers has been dented by costlier goods.