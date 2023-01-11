US flights grounded: Why operations were on hold, which glitch is FAA talking about—5 things to know

A massive delay in flights across the United States was reported on January 11, as airlines were forced to halt their operations due to a glitch in a computer-based system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA said it was working to resolve the issue. "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the civil aviation regulator said.

Here are five things to know about the disruption in the US skies:

1 Air travel halted in the US until at least 9 am EST

FAA had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 am Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

2 Why were the operations paused?

The operations were paused as the Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM), a computer-based system of FAA that alerts pilots and other aircraft personnel about potential hazards, stopped processing information. NOTAM is also used by pilots and other airline personnel to keep them updated about changes to the airport facilities which they will be using. At 8:50 EST, the FAA issued an update, saying that the flight operations were beginning to resume. "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted." "We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem," the agency added. 3 System 'failed' An advisory issued by the aviation body had said that the system had temporarily "failed". The FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. "While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited," it had tweeted. 4 Over 1,200 flights delayed Just before 7 am Eastern, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast. 5 Widespread disruption was feared There was a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights. The disruption was feared to go beyond commercial airlines. All users of the airspace system are required to check the system before the flight. This could have also affected military aircraft as well as civilian drone pilots, etc. The US government is reviewing the situation and is constantly in touch with the FAA to normalise the operations at the earliest. "I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates," transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said. With agency inputs

