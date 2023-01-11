 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US flights grounded: Why operations were on hold, which glitch is FAA talking about—5 things to know

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

There were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. The disruption is likely to be broader and also affect military and civilian drones

Over 1,200 flights have been delayed (Representative image: AP)

A massive delay in flights across the United States was reported on January 11, as airlines were forced to halt their operations due to a glitch in a computer-based system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA said it was working to resolve the issue. "We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," the civil aviation regulator said.

Here are five things to know about the disruption in the US skies:

1 Air travel halted in the US until at least 9 am EST

FAA had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 am Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

2 Why were the operations paused?