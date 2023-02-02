English
    US filings for jobless aid lowest since April

    Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 28 fell by 3,000 last week to 183,000, from 186,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported

    Associated Press
    February 02, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST
    It was the third straight week claims were under 200,000 and the third straight weekly decline. (Representative image)

    US applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation.

    Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 28 fell by 3,000 last week to 183,000, from 186,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It was the third straight week claims were under 200,000 and the third straight weekly decline.

    Jobless claims generally serve as a proxy for layoffs, which have been relatively low since the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

    The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of the week-to-week volatility, declined by 5,750 to 191,750.