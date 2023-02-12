 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified, cylindrical object over Canada

Feb 12, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

The Pentagon on Friday offered only a few details, including that the object was the size of a small car, it was flying at about 40,000 feet and could not maneuver and appeared to be unmanned

The Alaska Highway is surrounded by boreal forest running north toward Whitehorse, Yukon Territory.

A US F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada on Saturday, the second such shootdown in as many days, as North America appeared on heightened alert following a week-long Chinese spying balloon saga that drew the global spotlight.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first announced the shootdown over the Yukon territory in the country's north and said Canadian forces would recover and analyze the wreckage.

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate about the origin of the object, which she said was cylindrical in shape. She stopped short of describing it as a balloon but said it was smaller than the Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina's coast a week ago, but similar in appearance. She said it was flying at 40,000 feet and posed a risk to civilian air traffic when it was shot down at 3:41 EST (2041 GMT).

"There is no reason to believe that the impact of the object in Canadian territory is of any public concern," Anand told a news conference.