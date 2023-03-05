 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

US: Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes

Associated Press
Mar 05, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

The tanker driver, who was not immediately identified, died but no other injuries were reported, Coe said.

A tanker truck hauling a flammable liquid crashed on a Maryland highway on Saturday and caught fire, killing the driver and damaging several homes and vehicles, authorities said.

The truck crashed around noon on US 15 in Frederick, about an hour's drive west of Baltimore. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.

Fire crews arrived within minutes of receiving several emergency calls and found the truck completely engulfed in a fire that had also spread to three homes and automobiles, Frederick Fire Chief Tom Coe said at a news conference.

One of those homes was extensively damaged, displacing the residents. The other two sustained minor damage, Coe said.