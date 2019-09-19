US Fed's Powell downplays concerns about cash crunch on financial markets

Powell said the need to pay quarterly tax payments was a factor, which prompted the New York Federal Reserve Bank twice this week to inject liquidity into the short-term funding market.
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed concerns in recent days about a cash crunch in US financial markets, saying the situation says little about the real economy.
Powell said the need to pay quarterly tax payments was a factor, which prompted the New York Federal Reserve Bank twice this week to inject liquidity into the short-term funding market."While these issues are important for market functioning and market participants, they have no implications for the economy or the stance of monetary policy," Powell said in a press conference.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 07:53 am