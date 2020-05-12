App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Federal Reserve policymakers will not take interest rates to negative

Policymakers say they will do what it takes to cushion an economy crushed by the widespread lockdowns, but there's one thing they probably won't do: take interest rates below zero.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US Federal Reserve policymakers say they will do what it takes to cushion an economy crushed by the widespread lockdowns aimed at slowing the coronavirus spread, but there's one thing they probably won't do: take interest rates below zero.

"We must do all we can so that economic activity can resume once it is safe to do so and focus our efforts on returning to prosperity as quickly as possible," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told a meeting of the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, held via Zoom.

Rates will stay near zero for "quite some time," he said.

Close

But asked about negative interest rates, he was dismissive: "I don‘t anticipate it being a tool that we would be using in the U.S."

related news

Last week, traders in futures tied to the Fed's policy rate began pricing in -- for the first time ever -- a small chance of negative U.S. interest rates next year. On Monday they had mostly retreated from those bets, though contracts for October 2021 did reflect an expectation for below-zero rates.

Central banks in other countries, including Europe and Japan, have tried negative interest rates with mixed results. The idea is to punish banks for holding excess cash and thereby to encourage lending, in turn boosting business investment and consumer spending.

But Fed policymakers have long been wary of adopting such a tool, saying it could have the opposite of the intended effect or undermine financial markets.

And in the current crisis, they have said that negative rates would be particularly ineffective because it's not the price of money but rather government restrictions and concern for public health that are keeping people and businesses from spending money.

Fed policymakers reiterated those arguments Monday, even as they repeated pledges to do most anything else to boost the economy.

Speaking earlier in the day on Yahoo Finance, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that because the structure of short-term funding markets in the United States is different than in Japan and Europe, using negative rates would be â€œproblematic.â€ Besides, he said, "It is not at all clear that they've been successful there...we can use other tools to handle the situation."

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic was equally negative about the possibility.

Negative rates are "among the weaker tools in the toolkit," Bostic said in webcast remarks on Monday.

Ahead of a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday, Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Randal Quarles released prepared remarks that praised banks for boosting lending during the crisis. However, he cautioned that the real limit on what banks can do is the overall health of the economy, which depends on the effectiveness of the public health response.

He did not say anything about negative interest rates, though it may well come up during the hearing.

"More may be required of us before the current crisis ends," Quarles said. "We can only pledge to do what this moment demands."

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 11:00 am

tags #interest rates #US Federal Reserve #USA

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

How foreign money travelled in times of COVID-19

How foreign money travelled in times of COVID-19

Swiggy suspends ‘Super’ subscription programme

Swiggy suspends ‘Super’ subscription programme

US will cross 10 million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, says Donald Trump as death toll surges past 80,000

US will cross 10 million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, says Donald Trump as death toll surges past 80,000

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.