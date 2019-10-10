US Fed members 'more concerned,' say recession risks rising: Minutes

American central bankers have grown more fearful, saying a global slowdown and President Donald Trump's trade wars could drag down hiring and the broader economy with it, meeting minutes showed on Wednesday.

While the outlook remains good for the moment -- with strong jobs markets, low unemployment and the general public continuing to loosen purse strings -- weaker recent economic data have put clouds on the horizon, the minutes showed.

"Participants generally had become more concerned about risks associated with trade tensions and adverse developments in the geopolitical and global economic spheres," according to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's September 17-18 meeting.