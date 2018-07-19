US Fed Chairman says cryptocurrencies are not real currency as they hold no intrinsic value

While addressing the US Congress, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell criticised cryptocurrencies saying it doesn't hold any 'intrinsic value' and can be used for 'money laundering'.

According to a report by CNBC, the head of the US Central Bank expressed his concerns about cryptocurrencies while speaking to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

He was quoted in a Coindesk report, "It's not really a currency. We're not looking at this as something that we should be doing. Mainly I have concerns. If you think about what currencies do, they're supposed to be a means of payment and a store of value basically and cryptocurrencies are not used very much in payment, and in terms of the store of value, if you look at the volatility it's just not there."

Jerome criticised the extreme volatility of the crypto market and said that it presents severe risks to the investors. He said, "relatively unsophisticated investors see the asset go up in price, and they think 'this is great, I'll buy this. In fact, there is no promise of that."

Powell also said that the estimated $295 billion cryptocurrency market isn't big enough to pose any serious threat to the financial stability and hence, the Fed isn't trying to regulate it.

The Financial Services Committee had announced that it is going to host another hearing determining whether cryptocurrencies are a new form of money just a few hours prior to Powell's cryptocurrency remarks.

It is said that agency is going to examine 'the extent to which the US government should consider cryptocurrencies as money and the potential domestic and global uses for cryptocurrencies.'