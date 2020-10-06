172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-fda-asks-covid-19-vaccine-developers-for-two-months-follow-up-data-5930741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US FDA asks COVID-19 vaccine developers for two months follow-up data

The agency's advise was released on Tuesday as part of documents posted ahead of a meeting of its expert panel later this month to discuss coronavirus vaccines under development.

Reuters
Representative image
The US Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers that it would need at least two months of data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccine.

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 09:03 pm

