US FCC orders carriers to remove Huawei equipment, starts proceeding to revoke China Telecom's permit

Source: Reuters

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), on December 9, began proceeding to determine whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corporation’s permission to operate in the US. It also ordered carriers to remove equipment made by Huawei.

FCC said that the China Telecom Americas had failed to provide a satisfactory response to the show cause notice issued in April asking why the commission should not start a process for revoking and terminating its domestic and international section authorizations.

"Security agencies contend the company hasn’t complied with cybersecurity and privacy laws and provides opportunities for Chinese state-sponsored economic espionage and disruption of US communications traffic, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The company is owned by the Chinese government, he added.

"China Telecom Americas is indirectly and ultimately owned and controlled by the government of the People’s Republic of China. Moreover, the corporate governance documents of China Telecom Americas’ parent company give the Chinese Communist Party substantial control over its management and business operations," FCC said in a statement on December 10.

The regulator also affirmed the earlier order designating Huawei as a "threat to national security and nation’s communications infrastructure".

Pai said, "Huawei has a long and well-documented history of close ties to the Chinese military and intelligence communities, as well as the Chinese Communist Party, at every level of the company—all the way up to its founder. Huawei is subject to sweeping Chinese intelligence laws compelling Huawei’s assistance and cooperation with Chinese intelligence services and forbidding the disclosure of that assistance."

The United States has been pressing nations not to grant Huawei access to fifth-generation networks and alleged Huawei's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied.

In May, President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk.