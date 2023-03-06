 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

US: Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:05 AM IST

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home.

Representative image (Shutterstock)

A Georgia shooting has killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party on Saturday, with six others wounded, authorities said.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.

Trent Wilson, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office captain, told The Associated Press that the shots broke out between 10:30 and 11:30 pm on Saturday.