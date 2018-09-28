US eyes up to 10% growth in number of visitors from India in 2018

The US is looking at up to 10 percent growth in the number of visitors from India in 2018 as it undertakes a slew of initiatives to promote the country as a preferred destination, a top official of Brand USA said Friday.

In 2017, US witnessed 1.29 million visitors from India, positioning India at number 11 slot in terms of visitor arrivals.

"We aspire for up to 10 percent increase in visitations for 2018 from India," Brand USA President and CEO Christopher L Thompson said.

The sustained rise in tourist arrivals from India has been made possible through a range of focused initiatives by Brand USA, he added.

Thompson was speaking on the sidelines of seventh annual India Travel Mission organised by Brand USA, that saw participation from 42 US tourism organisations with 64 delegates.

"India is very important to us. There is a natural affinity between two nations..., it is now 11th market in number of visitors and is number 6 in terms of spend at USD 15 billion," Thompson said.

Established by the Travel Promotion Act of 2009, Brand USA is the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the US as a premier travel destination and to communicate the country's visa and entry policies.

When asked about the steps the organisation is taking to promote US as a preferred destination here, Thompson said, "Apart from connecting with our trade partners we are also connecting directly with consumers through digital and social platforms."

Brand USA is also focusing on major tier II cities for extending its reach in India, he added.