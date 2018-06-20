US exits UNHRC and Paris climate agreement. Is NAFTA next on President Trump's list?

The United States on Tuesday pulled out of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), becoming the first member to exit the committee.

The US decided to withdraw from the organisation over bias against Israel, saying the UNHRC unfairly targets its ally.

US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley called the council a "cesspool of political bias".

The US has frequently criticised the council for admitting members with questionable human rights track records. "Human rights abusers continue to serve on, and be elected to, the council," Haley said.

Under Donald Trump's presidency, this is not the first time the US under has withdrawn from an important international commitment or organisation.

After withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Climate Agreement, NAFTA is the next multilateral agreement that might see a US exit.

Iran nuclear deal

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would quit its nuclear deal with Iran, a deal that had been signed by the Obama administration in 2015.

Trump has called the deal "one-sided" and "defective".

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action had been signed between Iran, six superpowers — US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany — and the European Union (EU).

Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for lifting of economic sanctions.

Paris Climate Agreement

In June last year, Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement, which is a commitment by countries across the world to curb climate change and global warming.

Trump had justified the exit by citing "draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes" on the US.

NAFTA could be the next

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has been under strain since Trump imposed tariff on steel and aluminium. The US has been seeking major changes to the deal, and negotiations are in progress.

Trump, who has previously called the agreement a "disaster", has threatened to leave the NAFTA. But progress on the agreement can't be ruled out yet.

The agreement has been signed between US, Canada and Mexico.

"We're trying to equalize it. It's not easy but we're getting there. We'll see whether or not we can make a reasonable NAFTA deal," Trump said, as quoted by Reuters.

Even the Canadian government has said a deal to update NAFTA is possible.